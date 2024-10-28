IWL-2 to kick off on January 10 with double-header

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Defending champions Odisha FC will take on East Bengal, while Gokulam Kerala FC will face debutants Sreebhumi FC to kick off the Indian Women's League (IWL) with a double-header on January 10, 2025.

The league will be played in a home and away format and will run till April 13 as per the fixtures unveiled by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday.

The second-tier league champions of last season, Sreebhumi FC of Kolkata, and runners-up NITA Football Academy of Odisha have been promoted to the IWL making it an eight-team competition in its second edition.

Teams: East Bengal FC (Kolkata) Sreebhumi FC (Barrackpore); Odisha FC (Bhubaneswar), NITA FA (Rourkela), Sethu FC (Chennai), Gokulam Kerala FC (Manjeri) and Kickstart FC (Bengaluru). PTI TAP UNG TAP 7/21/2024