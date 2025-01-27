IWL: Sribhumi FC down Kickstart FC 2-0 to secure season''s first win

Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) Sribhumi FC secured their first win of the Indian Women’s League 2024-25 season with a 2-0 win over Kickstart FC here on Monday.

The hosts, who had previously lost all three of their fixtures, bounced back in style with goals from Ngangom Bala Devi (15') and Nameirakpam Arina Devi (90+3').

Bala Devi's first-half header and Arina Devi's stunning long-range strike in stoppage time ensured Sribhumi FC claimed all three points and moved up to sixth place in the standings with three points from four matches.

The match began with both sides eager to end their winless runs.

A well-delivered cross from the right caught Kickstart’s defenders off-guard.

Bala Devi, quick to seize the opportunity, found space between the defenders and powered a header past Kickstart goalkeeper Maibam Linthoingambi Devi to give them the lead.

The second-half saw both teams push for a breakthrough, but defensive solidity kept the scoreline intact.

Kickstart created a couple of chances, with Chhibber testing Sribhumi’s defence, but the home side remained in control.

As the match entered stoppage time, Sribhumi sealed the victory with a brilliant long-range effort from Arina Devi.

Her strike from outside the box flew past Linthoingambi Devi to earn them full points.

Kickstart FC remain winless with two points from four matches, occupying the seventh place. PTI TAP UNG TAP 7/21/2024