Iyer out of Pakistan clash with back spasm

Colombo, Sep 10 (PTI) India batter Shreyas Iyer was on Sunday ruled out of the marquee Asia Cup match against Pakistan due to a back spasm.

Iyer had made a comeback from a back surgery in India's Asia Cup opener on September 2. It was his first competitive game in close to six months.

"Shreyas Iyer had a back spasm during warm-up today," read a BCCI update.

Iyer's unavailability allowed India to accommodate a fit again K L Rahul, who last played in the IPL before undergoing a thigh surgery.

Both Iyer and Rahul have also been named in India's World Cup squad but questions marks remain over their match fitness as they are back after a long injury lay-off.