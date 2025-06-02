MI vs PBKS IPL Qualifier 2: Iyer, Pandya fined for slow over rate

Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya have been fined for their respective teams' slow over-rate during the IPL Qualifier 2 here.

While Iyer was fined Rs 24 lakh as it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct, Pandya was docked Rs 30 lakh for third time offenders MI.

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs," an IPL statement read.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has also been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate. As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 30 Lakh," it added.

The rest of the members of the PBKS playing XI were each fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser, while MI players were penalised Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of their match fees.

Iyer scored a sensational 87 not out to take Punjab Kings to a five wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 and their first final since 2014. They will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash on Tuesday.