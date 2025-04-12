Iyer's blazing knock takes Punjab Kings to 245/6 against SRH

Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI) Punjab Kings' in-form skipper Shreyas Iyer slammed a fine half-century while Marcus Stoinis provided late fireworks to steer the side to a huge 245 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Electing to bat, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (36 off 13 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (42 off 23) added 66 runs quickly before Iyer (82 off 36 balls) carried on the good work along with Nehal Wadhera (27).

Iyer smashed six boundaries and an equal number of sixes before he was dismissed by pacer Harshal Patel (4/42).

Patel emerged as the most successful SRH bowler, while Sri Lankan right-arm quick Eshan Malinga (2/45), who came in place of Kamindu Mendis, took two wickets.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 245 for 6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 82, Marcus Stoinis 34 not out, Priyansh Arya 36, Prabhsimran Singh 42; Harshal Patel 4/42, Eshan Malinga 2/45). PTI AM AM AT AT