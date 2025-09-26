J-K CM inaugurates Junior Asian Pencak Silat Championship in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Friday declared open the third Junior Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2025 here, with athletes from 11 countries participating in the event.

The championship, which will conclude on September 30, marks a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship and cultural exchange in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said.

It was declared open at the Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex here, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said it was his first formal introduction to the fast-growing martial art of pencak silat, which has witnessed remarkable progress in Jammu and Kashmir since its introduction a decade ago.

"I was told that this discipline is being practised in 19 out of 20 districts of J-K. I look forward to its introduction in the remaining district so that the entire J-K is covered," he said.

Abdullah praised the inclusive spirit of the sport, highlighting that pencak silat enjoys equal popularity among both boys and girls.

"This game teaches us discipline and respect for our opponents. Your opponent is not your enemy, but an opponent only. That is the true spirit of sportsmanship," he said.

Welcoming the athletes and delegations from the country and abroad, Abdullah said, "We take great pride in hosting you here and choosing Srinagar as venue for this prestigious championship.

"I hope you not only enjoy the competition, but also carry with you fond memories of this place for the rest of your lives," he said.

A march past of participating teams, cultural performances from Jammu and Kashmir, and a pencak silat demonstration by athletes enthralled the audience, the spokesperson said.