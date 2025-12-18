J-K sets up panel to inquire into team's selection process for Santosh Trophy

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the process followed for the selection of the J&K football team for the national competition, Santosh Trophy 2025.

Jammu witnessed a chain of protests against the selection of the Santosh Trophy football squad by the Sports Council, with protesters demanding the scrapping of the list.

Sports Minister Satish Sharma assured a time-bound and impartial enquiry into the team selection after the BJP alleged discrimination against the Jammu region and demanded his resignation.

According to a government order issued on Wednesday, sanction has been accorded to the constitution of a nine-member committee to ascertain facts in the matter in a time-bound manner.

The committee will be headed by Anuradha Gupta, director general, Youth Services and Sports.

The committee has been asked to conduct a detailed inquiry into the selection process, submit recommendations based on findings, and present the report within seven days, the order said.

The inquiry panel has also been asked to seek inputs and comments from the public in Jammu and Srinagar.

Besides the BJP, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, alliance partner in the NC-led government, has also questioned the alleged bias in the selection of football players and demanded an independent inquiry into the matter.

As per the allegations, of the 20 players selected for the J&K Santosh Trophy squad, only one belongs to the Jammu region, while the remaining players are from Kashmir. Per the complaints, 74 players from Jammu were shortlisted and participated in the selection trials but failed to make the final team, prompting questions over the selection process. PTI AB AMJ AMJ