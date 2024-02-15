Jadeja apologises for Sarfaraz's run out

Rajkot, Feb 15 (PTI) India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday apologised to Sarfaraz Khan for a "wrong call" that led to the debutant batter getting run out on day one of third Test against England.

Sarfaraz (62 off 66) was going all guns blazing before Jadeja misjudged a call for a quick single, leading to a run out at the non-striker's end.

Jadeja went on to score an unbeaten 110 off 212 balls as India reached 326 for five at stumps.

"Feeling bad for @sarfarazkhan97. It was my wrong call, well played," Jadeja posted on his Instagram handle.

A consistent performer on the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz had to wait years for his maiden India call-up, which came ahead of the Vizag Test.

India's most successful Test bowler, Anil Kumble, presented the Test cap to Sarfaraz in an emotional ceremony witnessed by the latter's family. PTI SSC BS BS