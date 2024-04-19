Jadeja fifty powers CSK to 176/6 against LSG

Lucknow, Apr 19 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings rode on a controlled fifty by Ravindra Jadeja to reach a strong 176 for six against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Apart from Jadeja (57 not out, 40b, 5x4s, 1x6), Ajinkya Rahane (36, 24b, 5x4s, 1x6), Moeen Ali (30, 20b, 3x6s) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28 not out, 9b, 3x4s, 2x6s) too chipped in with handy contributions after CSK were asked to bat first.

For LSG, Krunal Pandya (2/16) was the most successful bowler.

LSG made one change as New Zealand pacer Matt Henry replaced his West Indian counterpart Shamar Joseph.

CSK made two changes to their eleven with Moeen Ali coming in for Daryl Mitchell and Deepak Chahar walking in for Shardul Thakur.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 176 for 6 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 57 not out, Ajinkya Rahane 36, Moeen Ali 30, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 28 not out; Krunal Pandya 2/16). PTI UNG SSC SSC