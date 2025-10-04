Jadeja remains in ODI scheme of things: Ajit Agarkar

Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (PTI) Spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continues to be part of India's ODI plans even though he has not been included in the squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar said on Saturday.

Jadeja, who hit the winning runs of India’s win in the Champions Trophy final earlier this year, was ignored keeping in mind the conditions in Australia for the three-match ODI series .

"To take two left-arm spinners to Australia is not possible, but he is clearly in the scheme of things with how good he is. But there will also be some competition for places," Agarkar told media after India’s squad announcement.

"He was there in the Champions Trophy squad because we took those extra spinners with the conditions there. (But) we could only carry one (left-arm spinner) and get some balance in the team." "With Washy (Washington Sundar) and Kuldeep (Yadav) there (in the squad) as well and I don't think we are going to need more than that in Australia. But he is clearly in the scheme of things, Jaddu, with how good he is, what he offers us as a batter and a bowler, but particularly in the field as well," he added.

Agarkar said all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who suffered a quadriceps injury before the Asia Cup final, is set to begin his rehabilitation work.

"He is not going to be fit for Australia tour due to the injury that he picked up just before the finals in Asia Cup.

"We will know in due course how long he is going to be (away but) in a week's time he is supposed to be there at the COE and once he starts his rehab, we will probably get better timelines," he added.

Agarkar said Tilak Varma is “very close” for an ODI call-up along with Abhishek Sharma but at the moment the top order is settled.

"Rohit (Sharma) and (Shubman) Gill are likely to open, there is Yashasvi Jaiswal (as well), people tend to forget how good he is as well and Tilak is very close,” Agarkar said.

“We have taken a 15-man squad (as) it is a three-match series, it is not like a Test series where you can carry a few extra which you might need.

"You may not end up needing more than those and you are not going to make too many changes in three games that you play (since) it is a short series,” he added.

Agarkar said they will keep in mind the workload management of not just Jasprit Bumrah, who has not been picked for ODIs in Australia but named in the T20I side, but also Mohammed Siraj.

"There is always a plan. Whenever you can give him a break, you will, because we all know how important he is. But we have also got to see what is in the interest of the team and when we need him to play, he is always available." "But we will look after, not just him, (Mohammed) Siraj bowls a lot of overs as well, there are other guys who do play Test cricket who will end up having a lot of bowling to do, so we will try and manage all the seamers so that we minimise the risk of injuries,” he added.

Agarkar said the selection of Nitish Reddy in the One-day side was to see what the all-rounder has to offer in this format.

"Reddy has shown a lot of promise, we have seen more in Test cricket so far. It gives us an opportunity to see what he can do in white-ball cricket.

"We don't have a whole lot of guys who can bat and bowl (fast) because it is a difficult job to do both and he certainly is showing promise and we will probably see a bit more of him when he does bowl in white-ball cricket and bat." With Dhruv Jurel also getting his maiden call-up in ODI side, Agarkar said it was more about finding the right man for specific positions.

"Sanju Samson bats at the top of the order, when he got a hundred, he batted No 3 if I am not wrong. Jurel usually bats lower down the order, KL (Rahul) bats there as well,” he said.

"You have seen how good a player Dhruv is, so again, you are looking at spots. I don't think there is room at the top so we are looking at guys who can fit in those spots," he said. Agarkar also reiterated the BCCI's diktat that at any given opportunity, India players will have to play domestic cricket.

"We have made it clear a couple of years back (that) whenever the guys are available, they should be playing domestic cricket. That is the only way you will keep yourself sharp."