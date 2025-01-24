Jadeja scalps 12 as Saurashtra trounce Pant's Delhi by 10 wickets inside two days

Rajkot, Jan 24 (PTI) Ravindra Jadeja was unplayable on a spinners' paradise and added another seven to his first innings five-for as Saurashtra all but ensured Delhi's exit from Ranji Trophy with a 10-wicket victory inside two days in Group D, here Friday. While the famed Indian batters were huge flops across games, all-rounder Jadeja showed why he is still menacing on tracks that offer significant help.

The hosts pounded Delhi by dismissing them for a mere 94 in 25.2 overs in their second innings. This was after Saurashtra did well enough to score 271. The 83-run first innings lead on a difficult track proved to be decisive. Saurashtra scored the required 12 runs in just 3.1 overs. The match lasted little over 150 overs across two days.

After six rounds, Saurashtra (18 points) are back in the hunt to qualify for the knock-out stages from group D along with Tamil Nadu (19 from 5 games), who are in good position to win outright against Chandigarh (18 points from 5 games).

Delhi with 14 points have one home game left against Railways and even a seven-point win might not be enough if Saurashtra or Chandigarh manage outright wins in their last games.

The Rishabh Pant fans were left high and dry as he got out for 17 in the second essay after scoring 1. In the first innings, he had holed out in the deep trying to slog-sweep left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja.

In the second innings , the more famous Jadeja, Ravindra, brought him forward and extra bounce had him edge to Sheldon Jackson in the first slip.

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat had said before the game that they will prepare rank turner and go for seven points in their bid to make it to knock-out stage.

Save skipper Ayush Badoni (44), who once again looked good and Pant, who tried to counter attack briefly, none of the Delhi batters had an inkling which of Jadeja's deliveries would turn and which ones would go straight.

Some of them tried to sweep without much success while others were not assured of their footwork.

The difference was in class of spin attack. Both the Jadejas -- Ravindra and Dharmendra -- didn't try to extract turn on a diabolical track and just pitched it in right areas. The two Delhi left-arm spinners Harsh Tyagi (4/71 in 17 overs) and Sumit Mathur (0/57 in 13 overs) went at more than four runs per over on a spin-friendly track.

After the end of the match, Jadeja was seen giving tips to Tyagi, who has been a big letdown for Delhi throughout the season while Pant had some advice for young Saurashtra keeper Harvik Desai.

Suraj, Sharandeep and Utkarsh shine for Jharkhand ==================================== Opener Kumar Suraj (104) scored a century and was ably supported by Sharandeep Singh (69) and Utkarsh Singh (62), who helped themselves with a half-century each. Jharkhand were sitting pretty at 304 for 4 in their first innings against Chattishgarh after end of second day's play in Jamshedpur.

Jharkhand now enjoy a 74-run first innings lead after bowling out Chattisgarh for 230 in their first innings.

On the day, Jharkhand openers Suraj and Sharandeep added 179 for the opening stand to set up a nice platform. Suraj hit 11 fours and one six while Sharandeep had fours to his credit.

While the openers were dogged in their approach, Utkarsh during his 83-ball knock upped the ante with nine crisp boundaries to his credit. He looked good for a big score before off-spinner Jivesh Bhutte had him caught by Gagandeep Singh.

Ajith, Sai Kishore give TN first innings lead ================================ On a day dominated by left-arm spinners, Tamil Nadu's seasoned duo of Ajith Ram (5/34) and R Sai Kishore (3/48) bowled out Chandigarh for 204 to give Tamil Nadu a sizeable first innings lead of 97 on the second day in Salem.

At stumps, the lead swelled to 124 as the hosts ended the day's play at 27 for 2 in their second innings. Tamil Nadu scored 301 riding on teenager C Andre Siddarth's century.

Upendra Scores 82 in Railways' 198 for 5 ============================== Former India A keeper-batter Upendra Yadav remained unbeaten on 82 as Railways reached 198 for 5 against Assam after the match started on the second day in Guwahati. There was no play possible on first day.

Brief Scores: *Delhi 188 and 94 in 25.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 17, Ravindra Jadeja 7/38).

Saurashtra 271 (Harvik Desai 93, Ravindra Jadeja 38, Harsh Tyagi 4/71) and 15/0 in 3.1 overs.

Points: Saurashtra 7; Delhi 0 *Chattisgrah 1st Innings 230. Jharkhand 304 for 4 in 94 overs (Kumar Suraj 104, Sharandeep Singh 69, Utkarsh Singh 62).

*Tamil Nadu 301 and 27/2.

Chandigarh 1st Innings: 204 (Ajith Ram 5/34, R Sai Kishore 3/48).

*Railways 198 for 5 in 67 overs (Upendra Yadav 82 batting, Mukhtar Hussain 2/18) vs Assam. PTI KHS KHS AT AT