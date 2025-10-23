Jadeja set to feature in Saurashtra''s Ranji fixture against MP

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is not part of the ODI squad currently touring Australia, is set to play for Saurashtra in their second round Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, starting Saturday.

The match is scheduled to be held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

The 36-year-old Jadeja was not picked for the three-match ODI series in Australia, in which India conceded an unassailable 2-0 lead to the home team after suffering a two-wicket defeat in Adelaide on Thursday.

It is now learnt that Jadeja has been included in the squad for the home clash, which will be played on the same pitch that recently offered a lot of assistance to spinners in Saurashtra's opening game against Karnataka.

The spinners took 31 of the 35 wickets to fall in last week's fixture in Rajkot which ended in a draw. Saurashtra gained three points by virtue of their slender four-run first innings lead.

Test cricket's top-ranked all-rounder, Jadeja most recently played in the two home Test matches against West Indies earlier this month. He scored his sixth Test hundred - an unbeaten 104 - in the first game in Ahmedabad and took eight wickets in the series as India won 2-0.

After being ignored for the Australia ODIs, Jadeja said he was not surprised by the selectors' decision as they had spoken to him in advance.

"It is a good thing that they communicated the reason behind my omission," Jadeja had said during the Delhi Test against West Indies.

"I am happy about that. But whenever I get a chance next, I will try and do what I have done all these years," he added. PTI AH AH UNG