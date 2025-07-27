Jadeja, Sundar snub Stokes’ surrender to hit centuries at Old Trafford

New Delhi: Tensions flared late on Day 5 of the fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford as England’s players signalled they were ready to call off the match, only for India’s lower order to insist on batting out the remaining overs.

With 15 overs remaining, England captain Ben Stokes approached the umpires shortly before tea to withdraw his side, the draw was all but secured, and England’s players had little appetite to face more bowling.

Yet India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, both on the cusp of personal milestones, made plain they intended to resume their partnership.

“We’re done,” Stokes said to the on-field officials, only to see Jadeja and Sundar tighten their gloves and jog out for the next over.

Sundar was 87 not out and Jadeja on 90, both tantalizingly close to centuries. England players, led by an animated Stokes, protested from the dressing-room balcony. “How long do you need, an hour?” one English player heckled as umpires restored the stumps to the pitch.

Under Test regulations, a match may only be called when both captains notify the umpires of their agreement. With India unwilling to concede even the final hour, and eager to see their batters reach landmark scores, play was formally resumed.

By stumps, both batters had achieved their centuries: Jadeja finishing on 107* and Sundar on 101*.

The scenes in the stands told the real story, fans had come to witness these milestones, not to endure what many deemed unsporting behaviour from the visitors.

As Jadeja and Sundar raised their bats to cheers, the outcry over England’s earlier protests only grew louder. In cricket’s spirit, sportsmanship must flow both ways, and today, India’s lower order reminded everyone why Test cricket is played until the last ball.