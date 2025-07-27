Jadeja, Washington refuse Ben Stokes' offer to call off match before start of mandatory overs

Manchester, Jul 27 (PTI) Drama unfolded in the high-intensity Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy here on Sunday after Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar refused England skipper Ben Stokes' offer to call off the fourth Test and settle for a draw before the start of the final hour of play.

There is a provision that allows both captains to shake hands and agree to a draw if they feel that the possibility of a result is impossible.

Having worked hard to earn a creditable draw, Jadeja and Washington, batting on 89 and 80 respectively, flatly refused Stokes' offer after he had approached the umpire, which irked the England skipper no end.

With both approaching their hundreds after having saved the match, they exercised their rights to continue batting.

Stokes had a few words to say as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were also seen enquiring as to why India wanted to carry on.

"Do you want to score a hundred against Harry Brook?" Stokes asked sarcastically and all Jadeja said was "I can't do anything." A smiling Jadeja maintained his grace and ticked them off as India, as per rules, were well within their rights to carry on batting.

In what seemed like a mark of protest, Stokes introduced Harry Brook into the attack and Jadeja hit him for a six to complete his third Test hundred.

However, England team's poor attitude was at the forefront as they started bowling proverbial long hops or "donkey drops" as a mark of protest. PTI KHS KHS AH AH