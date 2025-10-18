Jagathishree gears up for FIM Asia Women's Circuit Racing in Taiwan

Taipei (Taiwan), Oct 18 (PTI) Fresh from a triumphant performance at the National Circuit Racing Championship in Chennai, Jagathishree Kumaresan is set to compete in the second round of the FIM Asia Women's Circuit Racing Championship at the Lihpao International Karting Circuit here.

A three-time Indian national champion, Jagathishree earned her spot on the international grid through consistent performances across multiple domestic championships.

In 2024, she won the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (Girls Stock 165cc) and the National Drag Racing Championship (Ladies Class).

In 2025, she added victories in the early rounds of the MMSC FMSCI Motorcycle Racing Nationals and TVS RTR 200 Women's Races as the lead rider of One Racing team.

She trained under seasoned coach Mohamed Hanif, the Team Principal of One Racing, who quickly established her among India's top female racers.