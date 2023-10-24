Shubham Jaglan and 13-year-old Kartik among 7 Indians at Asia-Pacific Golf

Melbourne: Shubham Jaglan, who came close to logging a top-10 on his debut in 2021, returns to the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) for another shot at what he calls as the ‘finest’ amateur opportunity available to the players of the region.

The AAC, now celebrating its 14th edition, gives the winner one of the best prizes in the sport for the amateurs with a place in both the Masters at the Augusta National and the Open for the following year.

For the third time in as many years India has seven players of whom three are making their second start at the tournament from Thursday.

The closest any Indian has come to winning the prestigious event is Rayhan Thomas, who was runner-up in 2018 in Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. Thomas, originally slated to play here, pulled out due to an injury.

The Indian squad, sent by the Indian Golf Union, includes Kartik Singh, a 13-year-old, who becomes the youngest player in the event, as he makes his debut at the AAC.

Interestingly Kartik at 203rd in the world is now the highest-ranked Indian in Melbourne following the withdrawal of Thomas.

The other six players are Jaglan, T-11 in his previous AAC start in 2021, Krishnav Nikhil Chopra (T-44 in 2022) and Shaurya Bhattacharya (T-47 in 2022). Kartik Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Raghav Chugh and Vedant Sirohi are making their debut at the AAC.

Four of the seven are currently playing college golf in the United States and they are Jaglan (University of South Florida), Chugh (Rice University), Sirohi (Webber International) and Chopra (Long Beach State).

Kartik's ranking is a result of his regular success in domestic events. He also played the US Junior Amateurs this year.

Jaglan, who came into the squad following the withdrawal of Thomas, has been focussed on college golf in the US, but is thrilled to be back at the AAC.

"Last year I missed the event in Thailand because I had to play college events. This year, I could make it. The prizes on offer here are just amazing, so I am very excited about having a shot at this event."

Jaglan, now in his third year at college at South Florida, plans to play the PGA Tour University Tour, from where the Order of Merit winner gets a card directly into the PGA Tour and the Top-10 get a chance to Korn Ferry Tour.

Chopra, son of former India cricketer, Nikhil Chopra, now a commentator, has matured as a golfer, as have Yuvraj Singh, son of a former hockey player, and Shaurya Bhattacharya, with the exposure they have got by being sent to various international events by the Indian Golf Union.

Vedant Sirohi has also been playing college golf in the US.