Jaipur Jaguars win Real Kabaddi season 3 title

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) Jaipur Jaguars defeated Singh Soorma to win the third season title of the Real Kabaddi League here.

Advertisment

Jaipur Jaguars’ Anil was the star performer for winning the man of the match title along with being adjudged the best raider. He also lifted the man of the series trophy.

The winning side drew the first blood and maintained their domination throughout to take a lead by 10 points in the first half, with the scoreline being 21-11.

In the second half, the winners were able to maintain their pressure on the opponent and used the 30-second raid timeclock to their advantage. Anil scored 14 raid points as Jaipur Jaguars prevailed with a margin of 38-24.

Anil was the best raider of the tournament with an overall 142 points, whereas his teammate Sahil Singh was deemed the best defender, having earned 39 points. PTI DDV