Jaipur Open: Arjun Prasad builds on lead with second round 64

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhi's Arjun Prasad produced a solid six-under 64 in the second round to extend his lead by three strokes at the Rs 1 crore Jaipur Open being played at the Rambagh Golf Club here on Thursday.

Arjun (62-64), the first-round leader by one shot, took his total to 14-under 126, following the commanding round that featured an eagle, five birdies and a bogey.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul (64-65), another Delhi golfer and last week's winner, was placed second at 11-under 129 as a result of his 65 on day two that included an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys.

Six players were joint third at a total of 10-under 130 including Milind Soni, Sachin Baisoya, Ravi Kumar, Mari Muthu R, M Dharma and Harendra Gupta.

Jaipur's Prakhar Asawa (70) was the only local golfer to make the cut. He was placed tied 35th at three-under 137.

The cut was declared at three-under 137. Fifty professionals made the cut.

Canada's Sukhraj Singh Gill fired a hole-in-one on the 11th to win himself a Nissan Magnite car.

Sukhraj's five-iron tee shot found the hole. However, he missed the cut after he posted a 69 to total two-under 138.

Chandigarh's Aadil Bedi was the second player to shoot a hole-in-one on Thursday. Aadil's ace came on the second hole during his round of 69. Bedi too missed the cut as he totalled one-under 139.

Arjun made early gains with a 15-feet birdie conversion on the 11th and another birdie on the 14th. The 25-year-old's chip-in for eagle on the 17th gave further momentum to his round.

On his second nine, Arjun added three more birdies to his card between the fourth and the eighth which included a tap-in.

A lip-out from seven feet on the closing ninth led to Arjun conceding his first bogey of the week.