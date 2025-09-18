Jaipur Pink Panthers pip Bengal Warriorz in PKL

Jaipur, Sep 18 (PTI) Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a 45-41 victory over the Bengal Warriorz in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Thursday.

Nitin Kumar and Ali Samadi recorded Super 10s for the hosts to help them climb to fourth place on the points table.

Devank Dalal notched his seventh straight Super 10 alongside Manprit Pardeep, while Ashish Malik also registered a High Five, but that wasn’t enough for the season seven champions to get over the line.

Devank secured the first raid of the game, reaching a milestone by becoming the fastest raider to 400 raid points, achieving the feat in just 38 games.

Nitin Kumar opened Jaipur Pink Panthers’ account, but it was the Warriorz captain who was on a roll giving his team a three-point lead in the early exchanges.

However, the hosts responded quickly with Aashish Kumar’s Super Tackle on Devank, followed by a swift raid from Nitin Kumar to level the score at 6-6.

A two-point raid from Ali Samadi then helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers open up a four-point lead, ending a high-octane first quarter at 12-8. PTI BS DDV