Jairaj Singh Sandhu takes day one honours at DGC

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Jairaj Singh Sandhu took the day one honours with a four-under 68 at the Vishwa Samudra Open at the Delhi Golf Club here on Tuesday.

Jairaj, who hails from Chandigarh, had Mani Ram close on his heels as the latter struck a 69 to be second in the clubhouse.

Veer Ahlawat, Yuvraj Singh and Sanjeev Kumar were joint third with scores of 70.

The start of play was delayed by 15 minutes due to fog in the morning. As a result, 22 players out of a total of 126 could not complete their first round on Tuesday when play was suspended at 5:35 pm due to fading light.

These 22 players are scheduled to resume their first round at 7 am on Wednesday, and round two will commence after the completion of round one.

Among the players with unfinished first rounds, Mari Muthu R was the best-placed as he was one-under through 15 holes.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Yuvraj Sandhu shot an opening round of 73. PTI BS UNG