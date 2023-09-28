Jaismine sails into 60kg quarters

Hanghzhou, Sep 28 (PTI) Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria packed a powerful punch to win her opening bout against Hadeel Ghazwan Ashour of Saudi Arabia via a RSC verdict at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Competing in her maiden Asian Games in the women's 60kg category, Jaismine needed less than five minutes to end the match.

The Indian, who received a first round bye, was at her belligerent best as she unleashed a series of jabs and hooks on her opponent.

The referee gave the Saudi Arabian boxer two standing counts before she was forced to stop the contest in the second round.

Jaismine is now one win away from earning an Olympic quota and assuring herself of a medal in the continental event.

In the quarterfinal, Jaisimine will be up against North Korean boxer Won Ungyong.

In the women's events, the semifinalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg while the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics. PTI APA UNG