Jaiswal gears up for SA Test with big hundred but Mumbai get only 1 point

Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal warmed up nicely for the upcoming Test series against South Africa with his 16th first-class hundred that earned Mumbai a solitary point in their drawn group D Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan.

Rajasthan got three points courtesy their massive first innings lead of 363 runs after scoring 617 in their first essay riding on Deepak Hooda's magnificent 248.

Having scored only 254 in their first innings, Mumbai ended the third day's play at 89 for no loss in 22 overs.

They had to bat out the final day to save themselves from a humiliating innings defeat and Jaiswal, with a stylish 156 off 174 balls, ensured that players shook hands after the first two sessions.

Mumbai were 269 for 3 in 82 overs and it was virtually impossible for Rajasthan to get seven wickets on a placid track. On the final day, Rajasthan sent down 60 overs.

Jaiswal's innings had 18 fours and a six, and he added 149 runs for the opening wicket with Musheer Khan (63 off 115 balls). He was also associated in a 67-run stand for the third wicket with veteran Siddhesh Lad (19 not out).

Former skipper Ajinkya Rahane was stumped trying to hit left-arm spinner Kukna Ajay Singh.

Delhi get 1 point despite Rana, Sangwan tons in triple-century opening stand ================================================ Delhi's left-handed opening duo of Arpit Rana and Sanat Sangwan hit centuries and added a whopping 321 runs for the unbroken opening stand but it was of little consequence with Puducherry walking away with three points by virtue of their first-innings lead.

Puducherry scored 481 in their first innings after Delhi managed 294 batting first.

Delhi have now failed to record outright wins in both their home games and are currently placed fifth in the group D table.

Hyderabad lead with 10 points while Mumbai with same number of points are placed second due to inferior net run rate. Rajasthan (9 points) and Jammu and Kashmir (8 points) are in third and fourth position respectively.

Having conceded a 187-run first innings lead, Delhi went into the final day with 76 for no loss and it was expected that they would draw the game unless there is a batting collapse.

Rana hit his maiden hundred (170 off 275 balls) with 17 fours and two sixes while the dogged Sangwan managed 122 off 213 balls with nine fours. He had missed out on a hundred in the first essay by one run and made amends in the second innings.

With 568 runs in three games, Sangwan is now on top of the batting charts with three half-centuries (including 99), one century and one double ton in six completed innings.

However, both Rana and Sangwan would concede that they got some freebies during the 58 overs on the day as non-regular bowlers like Aman Khan, Anand Bais and Paras Ratnaparkhe sent down a number of overs on a dead track.

Brief Scores In Jaipur: Mumbai 254 and 269/3 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 156, Musheer Khan 63, Kukna Ajay Singh 2/61). Rajasthan 617. Points Rajasthan 3. Mumbai 1.

In New Delhi: Delhi 294 and 321/0 (Arpit Rana 170 no, Sanat Sangwan 122 no).

Puducherry 481. Points Delhi 1. Puducherry 3.

In Raipur: Jammu and Kashmir 394. Chattisgarh 505/9 (Amandeep Khare 156, Aditya Sarwate 79, Vanshak Sharma 3/110). Points: Chattisgarh 3. J&K 1.

In Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 318 and 303. Hyderabad 278 and (target 344) 347/6 (Abhirath Reddy 175 not out, Rahul Radesh 66), Hyderabad won by 4 wickets.

Points: HP 0. Hyderabad 6. PTI KHS KHS AH AH