Jaiswal hits maiden double ton before England bowl out India for 396

Visakhapatnam, Feb 3 (PTI) Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his maiden double century as India were all out for 396 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against England here on Saturday.

Jaiswal scored 209 off 290 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and seven sixes to steer India to the total which came off 112 overs.

James Anderson (3/47), Rehan Ahmed (3/65) and Shoaib Bashir (3/138) picked up three wickets for England.

Brief Scores: India: 396 all out in 112 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 209; James Anderson 3/47, Rehan Ahmed 3/65, Shoaib Bashir 3/138). PTI SSC SSC ATK