Jaiswal, Rahul make blistering fifties as India declare first innings at 285/9

Kanpur: Forceful fifties by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul helped India declare their first innings at 285 for nine on the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh here on Monday.

India now lead by 52 runs. Earlier, Bangladesh were bundled out for 233 in their first innings.

Jaiswal (72 off 52 balls) and Rahul (68 off 43 balls) powered India’s innings with belligerent knocks.

Virat Kohli made a fluent 47 off 35 balls.

For Bangladesh, veteran left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan picked four wickets (4/78) along with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/41).

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 233 all out and India: 285/9 declared in 34.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 72, KL Rahul 68, Shakib Al Hasan 4/78, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/41).