Jaiswal scores fifty as India reach 103 for 2 at lunch on opening day

India's batters Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and England

Visakhapatnam: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his second successive fifty of the series as India reached 103 for 2 at lunch against England on the opening day of the second Test here.

Jaiswal was undefeated on 51 off 92 balls but India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (14) and a set Shubman Gill (34).

Jaiswal had Shreyas Iyer (0 batting) for company at the break.

For England, debutant off-spinner Shoaib Bashir got Rohit's wicket while veteran James Anderson, coming in place of Mark Wood, removed Gill.

The Gill-Jaiswal pair added 49 runs for the second wicket.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings 103/2 in 31 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 51 batting, Shubman Gill 34, James Anderson 1/19).

