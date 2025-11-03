Jaiswal scores second fifty of match after Hooda''s double hundred puts Rajasthan on top

Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Yashasvi Jaiswal's second fifty of the match took Mumbai to 89 for no loss in their second innings after Deepak Hooda helped Rajasthan reach 617 for six in their first essay, giving the hosts a massive 363-run first innings lead in a Ranji Trophy Group D game here on Monday.

Hooda, who completed his hundred on day two, went on to score 248 off 335 balls to push record Ranji champions Mumbai further back in the game.

Kartik Sharma (139) also scored a hundred for Rajasthan.

At stumps on day three, Jaiswal was batting on 56 off as many balls alongside Musheer Khan who was on 32 off 76, trailing Rajasthan by 274 runs.

Mumbai's first innings score of 254 on day one set them back for the remainder of the game.

In Delhi, Puducherry took the first innings lead against the hosts after racking up 481 on day three in response to Delhi's 294.

At stumps, Delhi were 76 for no loss in their second innings with Arpita Rana and Sanat Sangwan batting on 40 and 24 respectively, trailing the opposition by 111 runs.

For Puducherry, the main contributions with the bat were Ajay Rohera (151), Anand Bais (48), Aman Khan (66) and Jayant Yadav (71).

Brief scores: In Jaipur: Mumbai 254 and 89 for no loss in 22 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 56 batting, Musheer Khan 32 batting). Rajasthan 617 for six in 153.3 overs ( Deepak Hooda 248; Tushar Deshpande 2/67).

In Delhi: Delhi 294 and 76 for no loss. Puducherry 481 all out (Ajay Rohera 151; Simarjeet Singh 3/82). PTI BS ATK