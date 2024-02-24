Jaiswal slams unbeaten fifty but India at 131/4 at tea after Bashir''s triple strike

Ranchi, Feb 24 (PTI) Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal batted with supreme confidence to compile yet another fifty but England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir's triple strike reduced India to 131 for four at tea on day two of the fourth Test here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Jaiswal hit five boundaries and a six on way to his unbeaten on 54 off 96 deliveries, his fourth fifty-plus score in seven innings this series, which includes two double hundreds.

While Jaiswal stood firm, India kept losing wickets to Shoaib Bashir (3/32) at the other end with Shubman Gill (38), Rajat Patidar (17) and Ravindra Jadeja (12) falling in addition of just 44 runs.

England were bowled out for 353 in the opening session with Joe Root standing tall with an unbeaten 122 as the visitors showed tremendous recovery from being reduced to 112/5 at one stage on the opening day.

Advertisment

In reply, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (2) cheaply inside the third over when old warhorse James Anderson produced a superb delivery that moved away slightly off the surface after pitching on a perfect length.

After a watchful start, Gill acclerated in the post-lunch session, taking on Anderson with two elegant boundaries -- one flick off the pads, and a punch straight back down the ground.

But the young off-spinner Bashir, who came in place of Rehan Ahmed, provided the breakthrough for England, breaking the fine 82-run alliance between Gill and Jaiswal.

Advertisment

He delivered a ball that took off from the crack just outside off stump, trapped Gill on the pad as Indians reviewed unsuccessfully.

Jaiswal also survived a scare on 40 when he edged one to Ben Foakes, who took a forward diving catch but replays confirmed that the ball had bounce on the ground before going into his glove.

Jaiswal then used his feet to Robinson, and even danced down the track to launch Bashir over long-on for a maximum.

Patidar played a nervous innings before getting out for 17, while Jadeja again batting at No 5 got out for 12 at the stroke of tea. PTI TAP ATK