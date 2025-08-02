Jaiswal strikes second century of series, India lead by 281 runs at tea

London, Aug 2 (PTI) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his sixth Test century and Akash Deep his maiden half-century as India extended their overall lead to 281 runs by taking the tea break on day three of the fifth and final match at 304 for six here Saturday.

Overnight batters Jaiswal (118) and Akash Deep (66) shared a 107-run partnership for the third wicket but other Indian batters struggled to convert starts into solid innings at The Oval.

Ravindra Jadeja (26) and Dhurv Jurel (25) were at the crease at the break.

Akash Deep was dismissed before lunch with pacer Jamie Overton taking his wicket while Jaiswal was dismissed by Josh Tongue.

Skipper Shubman Gill could contribute only 11.

India had scored 224 in the first innings, which was followed by England's 247 giving them a narrow 23-run advantage going into the second innings.

England are leading the series 2-1.

Brief Scores: India: 224 and 304 for 6 in 71 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 118, Akash Deep 66, R Jadeja 26 batting; G Atkinson 3/99) England 1st innings: 247 all out. PTI AT AT UNG