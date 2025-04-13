Yashasvi Jaiswal's fine half-century helps Royals to 173/4 against RCB in IPL

Jaipur: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his second half-century of the season and shared two fruitful partnerships with skipper Sanju Samson and Young Riyan Parag as Rajasthan Royals scored 173 for 4 in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Jaiswal scored 75 off 47 deliveries, sharing an opening-wicket stand of 49 with Samson (15) and a 56-run partnership with young Parag (30) to lead RR's charge on home ground, where the ball remained low and came slow.

He struck 10 fours and 2 sixes before getting out LBW to Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Dhruv Jurel then made 35 off 23 balls to guide RR to a decent total on this track.

Earlier, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first.

RCB fielded an unchanged side while RR replaced Fazalhaq Farooqi with Sri Lankan middle-order batter Wanindu Hasaranga in their playing XI.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 173 for 4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 75, Riyan Parag 30, Dhruv Jurel 35 not out).