Jaiveer settles for silver in boys'' 55 kg wrestling, Rachana, Komal grab bronze in Youth Asian Games

Bahrain, Oct 29 (PTI) India’s Jaiveer Singh settled for silver in the boys’ 55 kg freestyle wrestling while Rachana clinched the bronze medal in the corresponding 43 kg girls' event in the Youth Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Jaiveer went down 2-6 to Japan’s Yamato Furusawa in the final. He had ousted Kazakhstan’s Ibrahim Yskakbek 5-0.

In the bronze medal match, Rachana got the better of Kyrgyzstan by an emphatic 11-0 margin..

Later Komal Verma added another bronze to India’s kitty in the girls’ 49kg freestyle, defeating China’s Mo Xiaoqing.

She had earlier lost to Japan’s Yuu Katsume 0-10..

Later Gaurav Punia will face Morteza Haj of Iran in the boys’ 65 kg freestyle gold medal match, while Moni Moni will take on Kyrgyzstan’s Sezim Zholdoshebekova in the girls’ 57 kg freestyle final.

Moni had defeated China’s Xu Xiaohan 8-0 in the semifinal bout.

India will have a chance to win another gold through Ashvini Vishnoi (girls’ 69 kg freestyle) who will face China’s Min Zhao..

Ashvini got the better of Kyrgyzstan’s Aiana Asamalikova 3-0 in the semifinal..

In badminton, India’s Vennala Kalagotla lost to Thailand’s Anyapat Phichitpreechasak 19-21, 13-21 in the girls’ singles quarterfinals.

India’s mixed doubles pair of Bjorn Jaison and Angel Punera lost to Indonesia's Athresia Candani and Raihan Pramod 21-14, 17-21, 16-21 in the quarterfinals.

In the boys’ singles too Indian shuttlers tasted defeat. Tankara Talasila bowed to China’s Xu Ji Ning 21-17, 17-21, 8-21.

Suryash Rawat went to another China shuttler Luo Jing Yu 17-21, 16-21. PTI UNG KHS