Jalaj Saxena joins Maharashtra, part ways with Kerala

Pune, Sep 13 (PTI) Veteran domestic cricketer Jalaj Saxena on Saturday joined Maharashtra ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 after parting ways with Kerala where he played for nine seasons.

A source confirmed that the 38-year-old Saxena, who made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh in December 2005 before moving to Kerala in 2016, is the second big name to join the Maharashtra this season after India batter Prithvi Shaw joined them from Mumbai.

Saxena has played 150 first-class matches, scoring 7,060 runs at 33.77 with 14 centuries and 34 half-centuries. He has claimed 484 wickets with 34 five-fors in the format.

Saxena has also played 109 List A and 73 T20 matches in his nearly two-decade long career. PTI DDV AT AT