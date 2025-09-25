Jamal Hossain dominates third round, emerges outright favourite with four-shot lead

Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI) Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain dominated the third round with a sensational six-under 64 to establish a four-shot lead at the Rs 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters here on Thursday.

Jamal (61-62-64), who enjoyed a three-shot advantage at the halfway stage, extended his lead by another shot to move his total to 23-under 187.

The 40-year-old from Dhaka thus emerged as the outright favourite to win the title at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA).

Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma (62-64-65) submitted a score of 65 to continue in second position for the third straight day. Akshay’s total read 19-under 291 at the end of the week's most windy day which also witnessed a light drizzle in the last 30 minutes of play.

Khalin Joshi (65-66-66) of Bengaluru carded a 66 to close the penultimate round in third position at a total of 13-under 197 thus making a gain of one spot.

Delhi's Shaurya Bhattacharya and Gurugram's Manu Gandas fired rounds of 64 to share fourth place at 12-under 198.

Delhi's Arjun Prasad, currently second in the PGTI's merit list, shot a second consecutive 65 to rise two spots to sixth place at 11-under 199.

Chandigarh golfer Vishav Pratap Singh Gill produced the day’s best score of 63 to move up 28 spots to seventh position at nine-under 201.

Hyderabad's Vishesh Sharma was the highest-placed among the local golfers as he posted a 67 to be tied 22nd at five-under 205.