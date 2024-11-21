Jamal Hossain takes lead after impressive 7-under 65 on Day 2

Digboi, Nov 21 (PTI) Jamal Hossain of Bangladesh carded an impressive 7-under 65 for a total of 11-under 133 to take lead after Round 2 of the IndianOil SERVO Masters here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Shivendra Singh Sisodia from Gurugram shot a 66 to end the day in the second place at nine-under 135.

Mani Ram of Karnal and Milind Soni of Hyderabad were placed tied third at 8-under 136.

Overnight leader Amardeep Malik, former champion Honey Baisoya, Olympian Udayan Mane, C Muniyappa, Vikrant Chopra and Divyansh Dubey were all tied in fifth place at 6-under 138.

Advertisment

Deven Bhumij was the only local golfer to make the cut, placed tied 27th at 1-under 143. The cut came down at 3-over 147 as 53 professionals made the cut.

The 39-year-old Hossain (68-65), a four-time winner on the PGTI, started the day a shot off the lead in tied second.

Hossain had a forgettable start, bogeying the opening hole before finding his touch as he drove the green on the Par-4 third hole, scoring his maiden birdie of the day.

Advertisment

Thereafter, Hossain pulled out some great iron and wedge shots to regularly land it close to the pins, picking up seven more birdies. His longest conversion of the day was a 12-footer for birdie on the 15th.

Meanwhile, Sisodia’s (69-66) round featured an eagle on the 11th, six birdies and two bogeys.

Sisodia was chipping it to perfection as he played in for birdie on the 17th, also producing other good chips from the edge and the bunker to set up some short birdie putts. PTI AYG UNG AYG 7/21/2024