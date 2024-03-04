James Franklin replaces Dale Steyn as Sunrisers Hyderabad pace bowling coach

Hyderabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday named former New Zealand quick James Franklin as their pace bowling coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premeir League.

The Kiwi replaces former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, who has requested the franchise to give him a break for this season owing to personal reasons.

"Dale Steyn will not be joining us this season due to personal reasons and James Franklin will be the Pace Bowling coach for this season. Welcome on board, James!" SRH announced on its social media platforms.

Franklin, who has represented New Zealand in 31 Tests, 110 ODIs and 38 T20Is between 2001 and 2013, had earlier played for Mumbai Indians in the 2011 and 2021 seasons, but this will be his maiden stint as coach in the IPL.

The 43-year-old, however, has coaching experience with Durham in English county cricket and Pakistan Super League team Islamabad United as assistant coach.

At SRH, Franklin will link up with his former teammate Daniel Vettori, who was appointed as the team's head coach after IPL 2023.

Earlier, they have worked together at Middlesex in county cricket as well as at Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred.

The 2016 champions will also have a new captain in Australian Pat Cummins.

SRH will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on March 23. PTI APA PDS PDS