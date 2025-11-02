Jamieson, Sodhi in NZ squad for T20 series against West Indies

Auckland, Nov 2 (PTI) Injury-prone pacer Kyle Jamieson and spinner Ish Sodhi on Sunday made their way back into the New Zealand squad for the T20I series against West Indies beginning here on Wednesday.

Uncapped all-rounder Nathan Smith has also been included in the 14-member squad and could make his T20I debut, after being a part of the New Zealand side that played Sri Lanka last season.

Jamieson is making a comeback after being ruled out of the ODI series against England, while Sodhi is back for the five-match T20I series after featuring against Australia in October.

The series will be crucial as coach Rob Walter will name his preliminary squad for the the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

Pace-bowling stalwart Matt Henry, who missed the final two ODIs against England after spraining his calf muscle, will miss the West Indies T20I series to ensure he is fit for the three-match ODI series and as many Tests which follow.

Charismatic batter and former skipper Kane Williamson wasn't considered as he announced his retirement from T20 International cricket earlier in the day.

"Kyle’s been back bowling this week and is tracking nicely for this series," said Walter.

"Nathan’s made an impressive start to his international career in the Test and ODI formats and we back him to do the job if he gets his T20 chance in this series.

"Ish is our most capped T20I player and it’s always great to be able to add his skills, energy and experience to the group," added Walter.

T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wk), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi.