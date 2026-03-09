Jammu and Kashmir Ranji triumph to inspire youth across region: Dy CM Choudhary

Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has said their cricket team's historic Ranji Trophy triumph will inspire aspiring sportspersons across the Union Territory and prove that the youth of the region can excel at the national level.

Choudhary, along with J&K Sports Minister Satish Sharma, on Sunday felicitated the members of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team at the Maulana Azad Stadium.

Led by domestic stalwart Paras Dogra, the side clinched their maiden title after holding eight-time champions Karnataka to a draw and securing a massive 291-run first-innings lead in the final at Hubballi on February 28.

"This historic victory will serve as a major inspiration for aspiring sportspersons across Jammu and Kashmir. The success of our cricket team proves that with determination and hard work, the youth of the region can achieve excellence at the national level," Choudhary said.

The Sports Minister also hailed the players and the coaching staff for their performance throughout the tournament.

"This victory is not just a cricketing achievement but a moment of pride for the entire Jammu and Kashmir. Our players have demonstrated that with dedication, discipline and the right support, athletes from J&K can excel at the highest level.

"The government remains committed to strengthening sports infrastructure and creating more opportunities for our youth to showcase their talent," Sharma said.

The event followed a victory march and was attended by sports lovers, officials and prominent personalities who gathered to celebrate the team scripting history by winning the prestigious title.