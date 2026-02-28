Jammu and Kashmir win maiden Ranji Trophy title

Hubballi, Feb 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir etched their name in the history books by clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title on the basis of a first-innings lead, after the final against Karnataka ended in a draw here on Saturday.

Having secured a massive 291-run lead on Friday, J&K tightened their grip on the contest on the fifth and final day with another commanding batting display.

Resuming their second innings at 186 for four, Qamran Iqbal, who was unbeaten on 94 overnight, and Sahil Lotra, who was on 16, completed well-crafted hundreds as J&K swelled their overall lead to 633 runs.

Iqbal and Lotra were batting on 160 and 101 respectively, with J&K at 342/4, when the the two captains agreed to shake hands.

The side was 285 for four at lunch on day five.

Earlier, replying to J&K's imposing first-innings total of 584, Karnataka were bowled out for 293 in 93.3 overs, with pacer Auqib Nabi claiming five for 54 to put his side in total control.

J&K opted not to enforce the follow-on and instead batted Karnataka out of the contest.

The victory marks Jammu and Kashmir's first-ever Ranji Trophy title, a landmark achievement in the region's cricketing journey since it started playing the tournament 67 years ago.

Brief Scores: Jammu and Kashmir 584 and 342/4 in 113 overs (Qamran Iqbal 160, Sahil Lotra 101; Prasidh Krishna 2/42 ).

Karnataka 293 all out in 93.3 overs. PTI ATK ATK AH AH