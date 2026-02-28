Jammu erupts in celebrations after maiden Ranji trophy triumph

Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) Celebrations erupted across Jammu and Kashmir after the Union territory scripted history by clinching its maiden Ranji Trophy title, triggering jubilant scenes marked by firecrackers, dhol beats and distribution of sweets in Jammu and other places linked to the team members.

J&K produced an extraordinary tale of resilience in Indian domestic cricket by outplaying eight-time champions Karnataka in the final, capping a season in which they negotiated favourites and fellow contenders with confidence and composure.

In Jammu, celebrations first broke out at the headquarters of the J&K Cricket Association soon after the historic win. Children, association members and cricketers danced to dhol beats as crackers lit up the sky, calling the achievement a proud moment for the Union territory.

"How can we even describe this victory? It is unbelievable...like a dream come true," JKCA official Rajesh Dhar told PTI. "The credit goes to the players, the administration and the mentorship of our chairman, Mithun Manhas." Dhar recalled that Manhas had said in 2021 he would consider himself successful only when J&K won the Ranji Trophy. "That determination was there. We defeated Madhya Pradesh at home in the quarterfinals, beat Bengal on their home turf in the semifinals and then overcame Karnataka in the final," he said.

Celebrations were also held at the residences of players, including that of Sahil Lotra, who struck his maiden first-class century in the final. Lotra's knock—off 223 deliveries—helped pile up a massive second-innings total against Karnataka and seal the title.

Satish Wadhawan, father of player Kanhaiya Wadhawan, termed the victory historic. "This is a moment of pride for me and for J&K. The captain Paras Dogra ensured unity in the team, and the coaching staff was fantastic," he said.

Kanhaiya's mother, Bindu Wadhawan, said the players' hard work had paid off. "They created history," she added.

Former Indian cricketers, too, congratulated the side. The ex-southpaw and ace fielder Suresh Raina called it "a proud moment for Indian domestic cricket," while cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan described the win as truly inspiring, recalling the mentoring role played by his brother Irfan Pathan during his time with J&K cricket.

JKCA member Brigadier Anil Gupta said the victory was "a dream come true" for all those who worked towards the goal. Former Ranji player Raja Saleem also hailed the achievement as historic, expressing hope that the triumph would inspire the youth.

The J&K Police and several women cricketers from the region also congratulated the team, saying expectations were high and the champions had made the entire Union Territory proud.