Jammu gears up for YSS-JKSC football, cricket premier leagues next month

Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) Jammu will host the YSS-JKSC Football and Cricket Premier Leagues in a bid to strengthen grassroots sports, with matches scheduled to begin early next month, an official said on Thursday.
An initiative of the Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC), the leagues aims to revive competitive sports and provide a platform for local talent, the official said.
The tournament will be held at the Synthetic Turf Football Ground, Parade, and the M A Stadium.
"The YSS-JKSC Cricket and Football Premier Leagues 2025-26 are an initiative to significantly contribute towards the revival of Jammu's professional cricket and football tournaments," a J&K Sports Council spokesperson said.
The JKSC spokesperson said that organising committees and sub-committees, comprising former national and international players, referees, umpires, coaches, club owners, and JKSC officials, had been constituted to ensure matches are conducted professionally.
Running parallel to the football tournament, the cricket league will be held at the historic M A Stadium, signalling the return of the game to one of Jammu's most cherished sporting venues.
"The competition will consist of a total of 41 matches in football and 39 games in cricket, with the format and match composition to be framed after the finalisation of the participating teams," the spokesperson said.
Emphasising the focus on local talent, the spokesperson said that only permanent residents of the Jammu Division would be eligible to participate in the tournaments.
"However, in cricket, there will be a cap of five out-stationed players per team. The objective is to give players from the Jammu Division ample opportunities to participate in a competitive competition," he said.
"To give the event prominence, grand opening and closing ceremonies will be arranged. Matches will also be conducted under floodlights to attract maximum sports enthusiasts. The matches will be telecast live on social media platforms," he said.
To ensure high professional standards, AIFF-accredited referees and BCCI-certified umpires would officiate the matches, the spokesperson said.
"It is anticipated that large audiences will return to the stands at the two stadiums to witness the matches," the spokesperson said.
"This platform will provide aspiring sportspersons in Jammu the opportunity to exhibit their talent and achieve podium finishes at the national and international levels."