Jammu & Kashmir to play Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Kerala in Pune

Pune, Feb 2 (PTI) The Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Jammu and Kashmir against Kerala will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here from February 8.

The match has been relocated from its original venue in Srinagar due to “potential weather concerns” raised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association with the BCCI.

“We have a good infrastructure to host the game of cricket, and I’m sure it will be a great playing experience for both teams under these conditions,” MCA president Rohit Pawar said in a statement on Sunday.

“Our venue poses no weather concerns, which made it an ideal choice for this crucial match,” said MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal.

J&K on Sunday crushed Baroda by a huge margin of 182 runs in their final Elite Group A clash to qualify for the final eight along with defending champions Mumbai.