Jamshedpur edge out Chennaiyin 2-1 in Durand Cup

Jamshedpur, Aug 4 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC notched up a 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in a Group D match of the Durand Cup here on Sunday.

Goals from Wungngayam Muirang and Jordan Murray, one in each half of the game was enough to give the Red Miners full three points.

Vincy Barretto pulled one back for the Marina Machans with a sensational pile-driver from distance.

But that strike in the second minute of added time, proved too late to prevent their second consecutive defeat, having gone down to the Indian Army in their opener.

Jamshedpur FC is now leading the Group D with two wins. They had beaten Assam Rifles in the first match.