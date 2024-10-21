Jamshedpur FC beat Hyderabad FC 2-1

Jamshedpur, Oct 21 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC edged past Hyderabad FC 2-1 in their Indian Super League match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Monday.

As a result of this win, Jamshedpur FC are now placed at the second spot in the league table.

Rei Tachikawa and Jordan Murray got their names on the scoresheet for the Men of Steel. On the other hand, it was Cy Goddard who brought one back for the visitors.

The match started tactically with both teams taking time to assess the opposition. In the ninth minute, Jamshedpur FC notched their first proper attack when Imran Khan sent in a delightful cross into the Hyderabad FC penalty box.

However, Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate Mohammed Sanan, to whom the ball was intended, fell a yard short. The very same minute saw Hyderabad FC inspire their first move of the game too.

Chunga Hmar played a through ball to Cy Goddard and the latter’s cross fell into Lenny Rodrigues’ feet after a deflection from Pratik Chaudhari. Rodrigues meanwhile, punched it straight into Albino Gomes’ palm.

In the 29th minute, the Men of Steel earned their much-desired lead. Sanan crossed a ball from the left which fell into Imran Khan’s feet after a missed header from Alex Saji. His feeble shot hit the post but Rei Tachikawa was there to turn the ball home.

Five minutes later, the Japanese midfielder could have added his second of the night. His fiery shot was successfully punched away by Arshdeep Singh. A minute later, Khalid Jamil’s side got another opportunity but Sanan’s attempt was inches away from target.

In the 41st minute, Hyderabad FC could have levelled the scoreline. Goddard put a delightful pass on the plate to Chunga whose curling attempt was touched out by the stretching hand of Gomes.

Just as when Hyderabad FC were trying to get back into the game, Jordan Murray extinguished that fire. In the 44th minute, Sanan sent in a pitch-perfect through ball onto Murray, who calmly chipped it over an advancing Singh into the goal. PTI AH AH AH