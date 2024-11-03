Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC seek urgent recoveries

Jamshedpur, Nov 3 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will be marching on their retrieval routes in a bid to recover from their recent losses, when they clash in their Indian Super League match here on Monday.

Advertisment

The match marks a reunion of friends-turned-foes, with the likes of Owen Coyle, Farukh Choudhary, and Daniel Chima Chukwu returning to their old hunting ground.

Coyle had even propelled the Red Miners to championship success in 2021-22, and hence the home fans are likely to give him a warm reception.

Both teams have put on a show for their respective fan bases in the current campaign. They have performed as cohesive, well-oiled units, garnering much-needed victories and starting the season on a strong footing.

Advertisment

However, they suffered minor setbacks in their previous games, with Jamshedpur FC encountering a challenging away fixture in the face of a 5-0 defeat to NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC going down 3-2 to Punjab FC in New Delhi.

They will be eager to regroup, to set their processes right, and hit the reset button so that they can rejuvenate a positive-looking season thus far.

The Men of Steel are unbeaten in their previous four matches at this venue against the Marina Machans. They have won once and drawn thrice in this period. In fact, Chenniayin FC's only win at the JRD Tata Sports Complex came nearly seven years back on December 28, 2017, by a slender 1-0 margin.

Advertisment

With three consecutive home victories, Jamshedpur FC have been relentlessly good in their backyard this season. They have netted at least twice in each of these games, and a possible win in this match will mark their longest such streak in the competition's history.

Jamil's men have certainly captured the imagination of their supporters and extending this stretch for as long as possible would help them get the consistent backing of their beloved fans.

The Marina Machans have been lethal from the flanks in this season. They have made 26.5 crosses per game – the highest in the league.

Advertisment

Coyle's blueprint has been palpable in their gameplay, stretching the opposition's defences wide, making pinpoint deliveries into the box and relying on their efficient forwards to convert those chances consistently. PTI AH AH APA APA