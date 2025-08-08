Jamshedpur FC ease into Durand Cup quarters with 2-0 win over 1 Ladakh FC

Jamshedpur, Aug 8 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC booked their place in the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup with a clinical 2-0 victory over 1 Ladakh FC in a Group C clash here on Friday.

An own goal from defender Siju in the 28th minute gave the hosts the lead before Praful doubled the advantage just after half-time, turning in from close range following a free-kick scramble.

Head coach Khalid Ahmed Jamil made two changes to the starting XI, bringing in Suhair VP and Sarthak Goloui, while Ladakh’s Rajan Mani named an unchanged side.

Jamshedpur dominated possession and created the better chances, with Praful missing an early one-on-one before Vincy Barretto’s low cross forced the opener.

Ladakh rarely threatened, and Praful’s 46th-minute strike effectively sealed the result.

Jamshedpur saw out the contest with controlled possession to make it three wins from three and seal their last eight berth. PTI TAP DDV