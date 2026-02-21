Jamshedpur FC, East Bengal win over Punjab FC and SC Delhi in ISL

Jamshedpur, Feb 21 (PTI) Jamshedput FC and East Bengal registered contrasting wins over Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi respectively in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

A late strike from super-sub Vincy Barretto helped Jamshedpur edge past Punjab FC 1-0, while East Bengal rode on Youssef Ezzejjari's brace to defeat Sporting Club Delhi 4-1 in Kolkata.

East Bengal overturned an early deficit to secure their second consecutive win and move to the top of the table with six points.

SC Delhi took the early lead against the run of play in the fourth minute, but Edmund Lalrindika equalised three minutes later. Ezzejjari converted a 12th minute penalty to put the Red and Golds ahead, before adding his second in the 40th minute.

Miguel Figueira capped his performance with a stoppage-time goal. Ezzejjari was named the Player of the Match.

The contest began at a frantic pace. Miguel tested Vishal Yadav inside the opening minute, and Jay Gupta fired over soon after. However, it was SC Delhi, who struck first. Mohammed Aimen led a swift break and found Lalrochana, who finished clinically from inside the box.

East Bengal responded immediately. Edmund levelled the proceedings with a powerful volley from outside the box, as SC Delhi were attempting to clear an East Bengal set-piece.

Moments later, Clarence Fernandes conceded a penalty and Ezzejjari stepped up and calmly converted and put the hosts ahead 2-1.

Five minutes before the half-time, Miguel threaded a precise through ball for Ezzejjari, who slipped it through the goalkeeper’s legs to make it 3-1.

SC Delhi attempted a response after the break. Both Matija Babovic and Joseph went close for the visitors, and the latter’s header was saved by East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill.

Manoj Mohammad created openings from the left for Delhi, but the finishing touch eluded the forwards.

East Bengal managed the tempo in the closing stages. Gill denied Ramhlunchhunga late on as Sporting Club Delhi pressed forward. Ferreira scored his fourth, curling a left-footed strike into the top corner to make it 4-1 and seal the victory for the hosts.

Later, Barretto's 78th minute strike gave Jamshedpur their second consecutive home win of the season.

Jamshedpur FC dominated large spells of the contest but had to wait until the closing stages to break the deadlock.

The hosts began the match on the front foot and looked the more enterprising side in the opening half. Ritwik Das and Sanan Mohammed were lively on the flanks, while Pronay Halder came close midway through the first half when his header from a corner drifted just wide.

Jamshedpur FC continued to probe the Punjab defence, with Messi Bouli creating dangerous moments inside the box at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

The Cameroonian forward nearly fashioned an opening in the 38th minute after controlling a long ball, but the Punjab defence managed to snuff out the danger.

Bouli delivered a low cross into the box that was cleared by the visitors. Sanan Mohammed gathered the loose ball and went down under a challenge, prompting loud appeals for a penalty from the Jamshedpur players, but the referee waved play on.

Despite creating more chances, the hosts went into the break without a goal as Punjab FC held firm defensively.

The second half followed a similar pattern with Jamshedpur pushing forward in search of the breakthrough. Mohammed Talal tested the Punjab goalkeeper with a powerful effort from the wing in the 63rd minute, but the shot was punched away.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle then turned to his bench, bringing on Barretto and Rei Tachikawa to inject fresh energy into the attack.

The decisive moment arrived in the 78th minute. Barretto initiated the move from the middle before releasing Sanan Mohammed down the wing.

Sanan’s cross was punched away by the goalkeeper, but the ball ricocheted off Barretto and trickled into the net, sending the home crowd into celebration.

Jamshedpur FC will next face East Bengal in an away match on February 27. PTI ATK UNG