Jamshedpur FC extend head coach Khalid Jamil's contract by two years

Jamshedpur, Jun 24 (PTI) Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC has retained the services of head coach Khalid Jameel for the next two years, the club announced on Monday.

An AFC Pro licensed coach, Khalid, who had guided Aizawl FC to the I-League title in 2017, took over as Jamshedpur's head coach in the middle of the previous season, at a time when the club had won only two out of its 11 games.

His appointment brought immediate results, with the club bouncing back to reach the semi-finals of the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup.

Under him, Jamshedpur FC notched 11 points with three wins and two draws in his first five ISL games, helping the club stay in the playoff race until the penultimate game of ISL.

"We want to win the ISL. Our fans deserve it for the tremendous support they show every time,” said Khalid after signing the extension, which runs until the end of season 2025-26.

"We are forming a team that will give their all to achieve this in every training session and match, both players and staff," added Khalid, who was adjudged Football Players' Association of India Coach of the Year 2020-21.

The club's pre-season camp is tentatively expected to begin in July. PTI TAP APA APA