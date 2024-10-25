Jamshedpur FC face tough test against NorthEast United in ISL

Guwahati, Oct 25 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC's impressive run so far in the Indian Super League (ISL) is expected to face a tough test when they clash with NorthEast United FC here on Saturday.

Advertisment

The fortunes of both the teams have been on an upward trajectory this year. Khalid Jamil's blueprint has settled seamlessly amongst the Red Miners, who are placed second in the table with 12 points from five games.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, have accumulated five points from as many matches and are 10th in the standings, but they have been beaten only once in their previous four games.

The Highlanders have produced positive signs under the tutelage of Juan Pedro Benali, and they must be confident of moving ahead in the current campaign. They have not tasted a loss in their previous two meetings against Jamshedpur FC.

Advertisment

In their 14 meetings in the ISL, NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC have won two and six games respectively. Six of their games have resulted in a draw.

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali brushed aside suggestions that his team is under any pressure. However, he highlighted a key area of concern with regards to their defensive unit.

"There is no pressure on us. But we are hungry. I don't look at points, but I look at the goals scored against us. Two goals against us per game is too much. We need to decrease that and if we do so, then we will automatically do well as we are one of the teams to have scored the most goals this season," Benali said.

Advertisment

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil maintained that his team is keen on getting a positive result On Saturday.

"Everyone is doing well. All the focus is on tomorrow. We have a vital game coming up. NorthEast United FC have a very good coach and a good mix of Indian and foreigner players. They are overall one of the best teams in the ISL,” Jamil said. PTI PDS AM PDS AM AM