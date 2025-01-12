Jamshedpur FC jump to third spot with 3-0 victory over Mumbai City FC

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC struck three times in the second half to blank Mumbai City FC 3-0 in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

The Red Miners completed their second league double over the Islanders in the ISL, previously having done so in 2018-19.

Mohammed Sanan, Jordan Murray and Javi Hernandez found the net for the visitors.

Jamshedpur FC have now moved to the third spot in the points table with 27 points from 14 games, courtesy of their ninth win.

Sanan produced the opening strike with a fantastic finish in the 64th minute, which had a lot of finesse.

Imran, industrious on the right flank, delivered an inch-perfect cross unlocking the Mumbai City FC defence with ease.

Sanan timed his run to perfection, getting in between Hmingthanmawia Ralte and Krouma, taking a deft touch before shooting the ball into the top left corner.

In the 86th minute, Mumbai City FC pushed to get the equaliser, with Nikolaos Karelis making a left-footed shot to force Albino Gomes to make a save at the centre of the goal.

Jamshedpur FC launched an instant counter-attack, as Doungel hurled a long ball for Murray at the edge of the box. Mumbai City FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh charged up, coming out of the 18-yard area, and Murray's slick looping shot landed into the bottom left corner to hand the Red Miners a safe advantage.

Jamshedpur FC kept teasing the Mumbai City FC defence deep into the game. It was Hernandez's turn to get on the scoresheet in the sixth minute of the added time, as he marched inside the box amid a Jamshedpur FC offensive move.

A deflected ball delivered the right flank landed at his feet and he made the most of his unmarked situation by drilling it into the bottom right corner, capping off a captivating away win for the visitors.