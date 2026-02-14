Jamshedpur FC name four captains for ISL 2025-26 season

Jamshedpur, Feb 14 (PTI) In a bid to form a strong leadership group, Jamshedpur FC have announced four captains for the 2025-26 Indian Super League season, which begins in Kolkata on Saturday.

The move is aimed at reinforcing head coach Owen Coyle's emphasis on unity and shared responsibility within the squad, Jamshedpur FC said in a statement.

Defenders Stephen Eze, Lazar Cirkovic and Pratik Chaudhari, along with midfielder Pronay Halder will lead JFC's campaign in the ISL, forming a strong leadership core across departments.

Coyle highlighted the importance of unity within the dressing room.

"What we've shown is that within the group, we have leaders, and at any time those lads can lead the team," said Coyle.

"But it’s not just about four captains. We’re looking for everyone to show leadership, even the younger boys. By naming four captains, it lets everybody know that they’re all captains. Our strength will always be as a group. We have to be together, we have to be united,” he said.

With the ISL campaign set to get underway, Jamshedpur FC will look to this quartet to guide the team on and off the pitch, as the club aims to build a united and competitive squad for the 2025-26 season.

Jamshedpur FC have announced a 28-member squad for the nine home matches at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

The Men of Steel will begin their ISL campaign on Sunday against Mohammedan SC at the JRD Stadium, setting the tone for what many hope will be a strong turnaround season.

After the Super Cup campaign, the squad is determined to respond positively and re-establish the Furnace as one of the toughest venues in the league.

Meanwhile, ISL fever gripped the city as the club has confirmed that over 11,000 tickets have already been booked till date ahead of ISL 2025-26 home opener.

This season marks a historic shift for the club as it has become the first in ISL to implement a fully digital ticketing system. All tickets are available exclusively through the district by Zomato App, offering fans a seamless and secure matchday experience.