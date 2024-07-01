Jamshedpur FC retain Seiminlen Doungel

Jamshedpur, Jul 1 (PTI) Manipur midfielder Seiminlen Doungel extended his tenure with Jamshedpur FC until the end of the 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League, the club announced on Monday.

A skillfull, strong and versatile player who has been an essential part of the Jamshedpur FC side for the past four seasons, Doungel was crucial in the ISL Shield winning campaign in 2021-22.

"I have unfinished business from the last two seasons and we need to get the club back on the top of the ISL table, a place that the Jharkhand fans deserve," the 30-year-old said in a release. "After spending four years with Jamshedpur, the club has truly become like a family. Throughout my time here, I've witnessed the immense passion and unwavering support from our dedicated and vocal fans." JFC head coach Khalid Jameel added: "Now being one of the most experienced players, I need him to be an example for others with his performance, hard work, passion and dedication." stated head coach Khalid Jameel.

Doungel has had a stellar career in ISL representing Jamshedpur, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters, North East United, Bengaluru FC, Delhi Dynamos and East Bengal.

Over his 63 appearances for the Men of Steel, Doungel has scored five goals and provided one assist. He is also one of the six Indian players to score a hat-trick in the ISL.

Doungel has also won the I-League in the 2015-16 season and the Federation Cup in 2012 and 2017.

He was a member of Bengaluru FC's runner-up squad in the AFC Cup in 2016 and played a crucial role in FC Goa's 2019-20 ISL season, helping them finish at the top of the league and become the ISL Premiers (shield winners). PTI TAP SSC SSC